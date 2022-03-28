Daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer gets a Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Chad Smith is one proud papa today: His daughter earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood on Sunday night’s American Idol.

Under the name Ava Maybee, the 20-year-old daughter of the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer sang Stevie Wonder‘s classic “Lately,” and impressed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Richie compared Ava’s alto voice to that of Cher, and Perry said it was a “cool sound.” Bryan said he felt that Ava was an “artist,” adding, “I’m interested to hear and see more of what you’ve got goin’ on.”

Richie then said he was going to “go against” the singer’s family, joking, “You’re not going to be a ‘maybe,’ you’re going to be a ‘for sure.'” Perry and Bryan dubbed her “Ava Yes,” and told her she was going to Hollywood. Perry also complimented Ava’s outfit, which mixed florals with leopard print.

Ava’s birth name is Ava Maybee Cardoso Smith.

American Idol‘s Hollywood Week starts tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

The Chili Peppers will release their new album, Unlimited Love, on April 1.

