Daughtry releases new single, new shows kick off July 3

Dove ShoreStarting July 3, Daughtry will hit the road for a tour that will take the band into October.

The band is supporting its latest album Cage to Rattle, and its new single, "As You Are," inspired by a poem written by Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna. As Chris told People earlier this week, "She basically said, ‘If this inspires you, feel free to use it.’”

“She kind of downplayed it and walked away, which made me want to read it even more," he says of the poem. "It just felt very real and very honest. I instantly started hearing the chorus in my head.”

As previously reported, Deanna wrote the poem after coming to terms with her bisexuality, which Chris was aware of but which she'd mostly kept secret.

Daughtry played the song last week during GLAAD’s annual Concert for Love & Acceptance in Nashville, TN.

Chris and Deanna also shared with People this week how the couple repaired their marriage after his infidelity.

Here are the tour dates:

7/3 -- Mason, OH, Red Rhythm and Boom

7/5 -- New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Resort, Silver Creek Event Center

7/6 -- Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights

7/19 -- Robinsonville, MS ,Horseshow Tunica Bluesville

7/20 -- Oklahoma City, OK ,Frontier City Theme Park

8/1 -- Wausau, WI, Wisconsin Valley Fair

8/7 -- Ventura, CA, Ventura County Fair

8/8 -- Livermore, CA, Went Vineyard

8/16 -- Carlton, MN, Black Bear Casino Resort - Otter Creek event Center

8/23 -- Rhinebeck, NY , Dutchess County Fair

8/24 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun

8/25 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury

8/27 -- Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

8/28 -- Bethlehem, PA, Levitt Pavilion eel acks

8/30 -- Verona, NY, Turning Stone Resort Casino

8/31 -- Tropicana, AC, Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/6 -- Lincoln City, OR, Chinook Winds Casino

9/7 -- Lincoln City, OR, Chinook Winds Casino

9/13 -- Lake Charles, LA, Golden Nugget Grand Event Center

9/14 -- Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort and Spa

9/19 -- Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse

9/20 -- Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

10/5 -- Dallas, TX, State Fair of Texas

