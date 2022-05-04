Dave Chappelle Attacked On State

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a show in Los Angeles last night after a man reportedly jumped on stage. The alleged attacker was injured in the attack and was carried away in an ambulance. Videos of the incident appear to show the man jumping onto the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, where Chappell was performing his standup routine for his Netflix Is A Joke tour, when he attempted to tackle the comedian. He was swiftly taken away by security and other individuals, who appeared to repeatedly hit the man just off-stage. Immediately following the attack, Chappelle remained on stage and thanked security, before joking about the incident and describing the individual who attacked him as a “trans man.” Chris Rock, who performed earlier, came on stage with him & joked: “Was that Will Smith?”