Dave Davies on potential new Kinks project: "It's still around, but it's always something"

Credit: Al Pereira

About two years ago, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies told ABC Audio that he and his brother and band mate Ray had spent time working on material for a possible new album by the group, although none of that music has been released yet.

Now, in a new interview, Dave says part of the reason for the delay is that he and Ray have been sidetracked by other projects, such as the series of deluxe 50th anniversary Kinks reissues that have been released in recent years.

“It’s still around, but it’s always something,” Dave explains to ABC Audio. “You know, it’s kind of like when you get in front of your desk, you work on the things you’re working on in the moment or in front of you, and then that piece of paper leads to the next piece of paper and the next project.”

He adds, “Luckily, there’s a lot of work we can do and demo. And then Ray’s all the time buzzing around… [He’s] got ideas, old and new and in-between.”

Dave says the next Kinks reissue being prepared is for 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies.

He also notes that he’s been digging into his solo archives, “going through a lot of demos and finding out all these old tracks, song ideas, that can be restructured and put out in a different format or [rewritten].”

In addition, Dave reports that his son Martin is still putting together a long-in-the-works documentary about his return to touring and recording after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2004.

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says he hopes the movie will finally be released this year.

“It’s…going to be interesting,” he declares. “I think it’s gonna surprise a lot of people, the commentary and the interviews.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.