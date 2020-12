Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are going to release a new song for each night of Hanukkah. Dubbed “The Hanukkah Sessions”, the duo will record eight songs by eight Jewish artists. Grohl joked on Twitter, “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS!” Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight (Thursday) and continues through Friday, December 18. If you celebrate Hanukkah, what are some of your favorite traditions?