Dave Grohl Hosting TV Show About Rock Stars And Their Mothers

Dave Grohl will be hosting a new TV show about rock stars and their mothers. The six-part series is called From Cradle To Stage, and will feature stars like Geddy Lee, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell, and Tom Morello alongside their mothers. The first trailer was released on Monday. The show is based on a book written by none other than… Dave’s mother, Virginia Hanion Grohl – who will co-host the show with her son. From Cradle To Stage premieres May 6th on Paramount+. What are some ways your mother made you the person you are today?