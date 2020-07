Even musicians are making the best of being isolated. These guys are feeling “Alright!” Dave Mason rerecorded his classic, “Feelin’ Alright”, with an all-star band. It is a great remake. He’s performing with Doobie Brothers members, like Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Mick Fleetwood plays drums. Plus he shares lead vocals with Sammy Hagar (2nd verse) and Michael McDonald (third verse).