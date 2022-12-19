Dave Mason announces dates for his 2023 Endangered Species Tour

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Dave Mason is spending some more time on the road next year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for his 2023 Endangered Species Tour.

“At 76 years of age, I’m still loving performing live concerts,” he shares on Instagram. “I feel grateful for that, and to tell you the truth it surprises the hell out of me. I’ve been doing it for over 60 years and the love is still there.”

He adds, “I’m a ‘rare bird’, so to speak, sticking to the tour life and to music, and you’re invited to join me in 2023! No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart filled performance.”

The tour is set to kick off January 19 in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrap February 20 and 21 in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.

Following the tour, fans can look forward to Mason’s previously announced memoir, Only You Know and I Know, which is due for release in May.

