Dave Mason announces new summer tour dates

Photo by Chris Jensen

Dave Mason is hitting the road this summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a 22-date Endangered Species tour, which kicks off May 17 in Davenport, Iowa, and hits such cities as Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Hartford, Annapolis and more.

“There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!” Mason shares.

The tour also includes two nights with the Steve Miller Band: June 24 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the tour closer on June 28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

And fans can expect a lot more from Mason this year. He’s set to release his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, in late 2023, and will also be releasing new music later in the year.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at davemasonmusic.com.

