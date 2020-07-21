Dave Mason enlists Sammy Hagar, Doobie Brothers members & more for remote version of "Feelin' Alright"

Courtesy of Shelter Music

Former Traffic singer/guitarist Dave Mason has enlisted some famous musical friends to create a remote remake of his classic 1968 song “Feelin’ Alright” that will get its official release this Friday, July 24, as a digital single and via streaming services. A companion video also will get its general premiere that day, although you can check it out now on YouTube.

Mason is accompanied on the recording, and in the video, by an all-star band that’s aptly been christened The Quarantines featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald, Mick Fleetwood, and Doobie Brothers members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and John Cowan.

Also taking part in the project are Mason’s longtime drummer Alvino Bennett and Simmons’ son, Pat Jr.

Mason wrote “Feelin’ Alright” for Traffic’s second album. The song has gone on to be covered by many other artists over the years, including Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Jackson Five, Grand Funk Railroad and The Black Crowes.

“[P]eople need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to re-record a special version of the song,” Dave notes. “To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name ‘The Quarantines,’ but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail.”

He adds, “We all miss performing live and it’s important to us to be able to stay connected with our fans (not to mention each other!).”

In other news, Alone Together…Again, the recently announced re-recorded version of Mason’s 1970 debut solo album, Alone Together, which originally was scheduled to be released this Friday, now will hit stores in the fall. Mason recorded the updated album with members of his touring band, as well as several guest artists, including McFee.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.