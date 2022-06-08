Dave Mason launching US summer tour tonight in California

Courtesy of Dave Mason and Mad Ink PR

Dave Mason fans will be “feelin’ alright” in the coming months as the former Traffic singer/guitarist is kicking off a U.S. summer leg of his World in Changes tour this week.

The trek begins with a pair of shows in California — tonight in Carmel by the Sea and Thursday in Petaluma.

Mason will then head to the East Coast, where he will launch a series of shows with July 18 performance in Boston. The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will also visit the Midwest and south-central U.S. during the trek, which winds down with a July 22 concert in Omaha, Nebraska, that will see Dave supporting Sheryl Crow.

The Omaha show is a special free event that will be held in the city’s Memorial Park and will also feature a fireworks display.

Mason has also lined up a trio of fall U.S. concerts in the Northwest — on November 11 in Portland, Oregon, and November 12 and 13 in Seattle. Check out his full itinerary at DaveMasonMusic.com.

Dave’s most recent album is Alone Together…Again, a rerecorded version of his 1970 debut solo album Alone Together that was released in 2020. Alone Together includes Mason’s hit “Only You Know and I Know” and the gem “World in Changes.”

