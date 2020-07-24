Dave Mason says remote "Feelin' Alright" remake with Hagar, Fleetwood & Doobies members "came out great"

Shelter Music/BMG

Former Traffic singer/guitarist Dave Mason‘s star-studded remote remake of his classic 1968 “Feelin’ Alright” got its official release today digitally and via streaming services.

Joining Mason on the recording, and in a companion video that’s viewable now at his official YouTube channel, are Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald, Mick Fleetwood, and Doobie Brothers members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and John Cowan.

Mason tells ABC Audio that he was inspired to do the track and video after seeing the recent Doobie Brothers clip featuring the band members performing their hit “Black Water” separately.

Dave, who’s friends with several Doobies members, says McFee put him in touch with the guy who helped them create their video.

Mason then set about lining up guest musicians, all of which he either already was friends with or had a mutual association with famed Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon.

Dave’s all-star band was aptly christened The Quarantines.

As for how the song and video came together, Dave says it started with him laying down a vocal and acoustic guitar track at his home, then McDonald added a piano part that he recorded at McFee’s California studio, followed by Fleetwood adding drums where he lives in Hawaii, and so on.

Each musician shot footage of his performance on an iPhone, and the various clips were edited together to create the final video.

“[I]t came out great,” Mason tells ABC Audio. “I mean, it really was surprising how it came out.”



The video directs viewers to donate to MusiCares to support the charity’s campaign to aid in-need musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the official release of the remote “Feelin’ Alright” remake, Mason will take part in a live Q&A at his Facebook page at 5 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.