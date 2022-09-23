Dave Mason to hit the road this fall, autobiography coming next year

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Dave Mason has announced a fall tour, followed by the release of his autobiography in early 2023.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will kick off the trek October 29 in Thousand Oaks, California, wrapping things up November 20 in Tucson, Arizona. Starting January 25, he’ll play a string of shows in Florida, which run through February 26.

“There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!” Mason says in a statement

Also in early 2023, Mason will publish Only You Know & I Know, in which he’ll share “some of the great untold tales in rock and roll.” He’s certainly got plenty of those: In addition to being a founding member of Traffic, he has played and recorded with Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, George Harrison and The Rolling Stones, and was a member of Fleetwood Mac.

Dave’s most recent album is 2020’s Alone Together…Again, a rerecorded version of his 1970 debut solo album, Alone Together.

