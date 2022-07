A new collectible David Bowie-themed Barbie doll was released in honor of the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s 1971 album Hunky Dory.

This is the second Bowie-inspired Barbie released. The first was a Ziggy Stardust-themed doll that came out in 2019.

The new Barbie is sporting the outfit David Bowie wore in the 1973 music video for “Life on Mars?”

The doll is priced at $50 and you can buy it now at MattelCreations.com, Amazon, Walmart and Target.