David Bowie Bio-Comic Coming Soon

David Bowie fans, you’re going to love this. Insight Comics has announced that they will be releasing a David Bowie biography.

The graphic novel, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams will reflect on the life and times of the singer from a virtual unknown to a musical icon.

The 160-page book will be in stores January of next year.

