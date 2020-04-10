David Bowie Biopic Gets ‘Online Red Carpet’ And Screening

David Bowie biopic Stardust will be getting an online premiere since its film-festival debut has been cancelled.

The movie was supposed to premiere at next week’s Tribeca Film Festival, which has been postponed. So instead, the studio is setting up on ‘online red carpet’ screening, viewable online by invitation only.

Stardust tells the story of Bowie’s first trip to America at age 24, starring Johnny Flynn as Bowie along with Marc Maron and Jena Malone. But the movie was made without permission from Bowie’s estate and will not feature any original Bowie music.

Are you interested in a Bowie movie with no Bowie music? Will we see more movies bypass theaters for an online release, even after the pandemic?