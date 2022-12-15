David Bowie doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ is the highest grossing doc of 2022

courtesy of NEON

Looks like a lot of David Bowie fans went to the movies this year. BMG reports that BoxOfficeMojo figures show the Bowie doc Moonage Daydream is 2022’s highest-grossing documentary, grossing more than $12.2 million.

Just how big is that? Well, to put it in perspective, the doc at #2, 2000 Mules, brought in just $1.4 mil — and it came out in May, while the Bowie doc was released in September.

Moonage Daydream, directed by documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen, focused on Bowie’s catalog from 1970 to 1977. It was described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.”

