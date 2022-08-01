David Bowie Fan Convention Coming To US!

The David Bowie World Fan Convention is coming to the U.S. in 2023 after a successful debut event took place in Liverpool, England last month.

The David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 will be taking place at Terminal 5 in New York City on June 17th and 18th, to coincide with both the 40th Anniversary of the release of Bowie’s album, “Let’s Dance” and the 25th since the release of the equally iconic, “Aladdin Sane.”

The convention will feature a range of talks, meet-and-greets, live performances and the Bowie Ball.

Dave Pichilingi, Co-Founder of the David Bowie World Fan Convention, says: “Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, “The Next Day” and “Blackstar,” as well as “Let’s Dance” and “Never Let Me Down,” all being rooted in the city. This year’s event proved the status of musicians, photographers, film makers and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract and New York will certainly be no different.”

