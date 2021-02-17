David Bowie saluted with limited-edition collection of colorful socks

Courtesy of Happy Socks

David Bowie is being honored with some limited-edition socks that match his bold sense of style.

The Happy Socks company has rolled out a new collection honoring the influential rocker, which features eight unique designs that salute his signature looks.

“Inspired by his legendary career, the bold collection features some of his finest visual performances, most iconic characters, and out-of-this-world outfits,” the company writes.

The Silver Lining socks pay tribute to the silver-striped outfit Bowie wore when promoting his 1976 LP Station to Station, and donned again in the music video for his 2016 song “Lazarus.”

Another design is the Flashy Bowie socks, which pays homage to his famed lightning bolt insignia.

Other designs honor the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust, and the jumpsuit Bowie rocked on stage in 1973, as well as the unique flared body suit he wore that was created by Japanese designer Mirai Yamamoto.

The socks are available for purchase now, are being sold in individual pairs or in collectible gift boxes featuring three pairs or six pairs. According to RollingStone.com, the collection was created in partnership with the Bowie Estate.

“When we knew we were doing an homage to Bowie, we knew instantly that it should be a tribute to his unbelievably creative outfits,” Happy Socks creative director Paula Maso says in a statement. “Bowie was a shape-shifter like no other, and kept on surprising us for decades. It made sense for us to try and translate eight of his most iconic looks into miniature socks.”

Happy Socks previously teamed with Queen, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles for themed sock collections.

Bowie passed away from cancer in January 10, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday.

By Megan Stone and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.