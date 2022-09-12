David Bowie-themed NFT sale “Bowie on the Blockchain” postponed after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

The David Bowie-themed NFT sale “Bowie on the Blockchain,” which had been scheduled to take place Tuesday, September 13, has been postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

A message posted on Bowie’s official website explains, “Out of respect for the people of the UK and Queen Elizabeth II, we will be postponing the ‘Bowie on the Blockchain’ sale. We will update soon.”

As previously reported, the sale was organized by Bowie’s estate in partnership with NFT marketplace OpenSea and the We Love the Arts venture.

The “Bowie on the Blockchain” sale will feature nine NFTS that pay tribute to the late rock legend, and his influential life and music, each created by a different artist. Among the artists who created the collectible digital tokens are Nadya Tolokonnikova, of the Russian activist and music collective Pussy Riot.

The Bowie estate will donate all of the profits from the sale to the anti-poverty and humanitarian organization CARE. In 2019, David’s widow, Iman, was named CARE’s first Global Advocate.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

