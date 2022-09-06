David Bowie-themed NFT sale “Bowie on the Blockchain” taking place next week

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

David Bowie‘s estate has partnered with NFT marketplace OpenSea and the We Love the Arts venture for the “Bowie on the Blockchain” sale, which will feature a series of unique Bowie-themed NFTs, each created by a different artist.

The sale, which takes place on September 13, will feature nine NFTS that pay tribute to the late rock legend and his influential life and music. Among the artists who created the collectible digital tokens are Nadya Tolokonnikova of the Russian activist and music collective Pussy Riot.

The Bowie estate will donate all of the profits from the sale to the anti-poverty and humanitarian organization CARE, for which David’s widow, Iman, serves as Global Advocate.

“David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way,” says OpenSea executive Ryan Foutty. “This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artifacts to bring a new generation of fans together in [the new World Wide Web iteration] web3.”

Adds We Love the Arts co-founder Andrew Keller, “David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honored to have had the privilege of guiding this project. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for.”

The “Bowie on the Blockchain” sale takes place three days before the global premiere of Moonage Daydream, the kaleidoscopic documentary paying tribute to Bowie that was fully sanctioned by his estate.

