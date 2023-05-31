David Bowie & Tina Turner….For Pepsi?! Do You Remember?

As the world continues to pay tribute to Tina Turner, let’s remember one of the stranger moments from her career – a 1987 Pepsi commercial starring Turner and David Bowie.

In the ad, Bowie plays a nerdy scientist trying to create a woman in a lab – a la the movie Weird Science. When he accidentally spills Pepsi into the machine, Tina Turner bursts out, and the two dance underneath a Pepsi logo to “Modern Love”.

Turner starred in a total of three Pepsi commercials, including a 1990 duet with Rod Stewart and the 1986 spot “We Got The Taste”.

Do you remember this Bowie/Turner commercial?