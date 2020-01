Paris Mayor Jerome Coumet has announced that late rock icon David Bowie will be getting a street in the city of lights named after him. Announcing that “there will soon be a Rue David Bowie”, Mayor Coumet said a new road in the southeastern part of the capitol will honor Bowie, who he said “had a strong connection to the city of lights.” If you could have any city street in the world named after you which city would you choose and why?