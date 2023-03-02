David Bowie World Fan Convention happening in New York in June

Courtesy of Sound City UK

David Bowie is being celebrated in New York this June. The David Bowie World Fan Convention is set to take place June 16 to 18 at the Manhattan club Racket.

The event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bowie’s Let’s Dance and the 50th anniversary of Aladdin Sane. It will feature appearances by several Bowie associates, including producers Tony Visconti, Mark Plati and Tim Palmer, guitarists Carlos Alomar and Kevin Armstrong, and pianist Mike Garson.

It will also feature Deryck Todd‘s BowieBall, which will be hosted by Bowie performer Michael T, with performances from Bowie tribute band Sons of the Silent Age and vocalist Ava Cherry, as well as Bowie DJs TheMenWhoFell2Earth.

Tickets for the convention, which includes the BowieBall, are on sale now.

