David Bowie’s entire catalog sold for a reported $250 million

Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Seems like the trend of legendary artists selling their catalogs for millions is continuing into 2022.

Warner Chappell Music and the estate of David Bowie announced Monday that WCM has purchased the music publishing rights to Bowie’s entire catalog. That includes all of the songs from the 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, plus his posthumous release, Toy, due out on Friday.

The catalog includes such timeless classics as “Heroes,” Ziggy Stardust,” “Let’s Dance,” “Changes,” “A Space Oddity,” “Rebel Rebel” and more. Bowie’s two studio albums with the band Tin Machine are also included in the deal, as are songs he recorded for soundtracks and other projects, like his Queen collaboration “Under Pressure.”

Variety puts the price of the catalog at $250 million.

In a statement, WCM CEO and Co-Chair Guy Moot said, “These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever…We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

What would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday is this Saturday, amid a campaign that includes pop-up stores in New York City and London, the release of the Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) box set, and a virtual charity tribute concert that will feature performances by Def Leppard, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, WALK THE MOON, and actors Gary Oldman and Evan Rachel Wood, among others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.