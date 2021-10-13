David Bowie’s estate launching 75th birthday campaign for late rocker with pop-up shops in New York, London

Jimmy King/Copyright The David Bowie Archive

The estate of the late David Bowie is launching a year-long celebration dubbed Bowie 75, commemorating what would have been the influential rock legend’s 75th birthday.

The campaign will begin with the opening of two themed pop-up stores at significant locations in two cities that David called home during his life — London and New York.

The shops will open on October 25, 75 days before the 75th anniversary of Bowie’s January 8 birthday. One will be located in New York at 150 Wooster Street, near the downtown Manhattan neighborhood where David lived for many years, while the other will open in London at 14 Heddon Street, where the cover of Bowie’s classic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was shot.

Both stores, which will remain open until late January 2022, will offer immersive experiences treating fans to a career-spanning look at Bowie’s music, art, fashion and more.

The Bowie 75 shops will feature audio and high-def video screening rooms presenting 360 Reality Audio listening and viewing experiences, including rare behind-the-scenes footage. They’ll also offer limited-edition releases of Bowie apparel, memorabilia, collectibles, CDs and vinyl LPs; photo galleries; art installations; and special guest appearances.

In addition, fans will be able try on versions of some of Bowie’s iconic outfits and take photos of themselves wearing them in front of specially designed sets.

For more details about the stores, visit Bowie75.com.

