David Bowie’s handwritten “The Jean Genie” lyrics sell at auction for over $68,000

The handwritten lyrics to David Bowie’s 1972 Aladdin Sane single “The Jean Genie” have brought in big bucks at auction. The BBC reports that the lyric sheet sold for over $68,000 at Omega Auctions in England this weekend.

Bowie gave the lyric sheet to Neal Peters, the founder of the Davie Bowie fan club, in the ’70s. It includes 18 handwritten lines on a piece of A4 lined paper. It is autographed and dated by the rock legend.

According to Omega Auctions’ Dan Hampson, the original owner was “in possession of this incredible set for a few years,” noting he “decided to sell after seeing the amazing price achieved when we sold the ‘Starman’ lyrics last year.” The “Starman” lyrics went for over $245,000.

