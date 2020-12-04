David Bowie's self-titled 1967 debut album to be reissued as vinyl picture-disc in January

UMe/Decca/Deram

The first-ever picture-disc version of David Bowie‘s self-titled debut album will be released on January 29, 2021, and you can pre-order it now exclusively at uDiscoverMusic.com.

The album originally was released on June 1, 1967, the same day as The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. David Bowie only reached #125 on the U.K. albums chart, and two singles were issued from the record, “Rubber Band” and “Love You till Tuesday,” both of which failed to chart.

The album was recorded during a period when Bowie was still developing his sound. David revisited one of the album’s tunes, “Silly Boy Blue,” for an as-yet-unreleased album called Toy that he recorded in 2001 and featured new versions of some of his earliest tunes.

Here’s the full David Bowie track list:

Side One

“Uncle Arthur”

“Sell Me a Coat”

“Rubber Band”

“Love You till Tuesday”

“There Is a Happy Land”

“We Are Hungry Men”

“When I Live My Dream”

Side Two

“Little Bombardier”

“Silly Boy Blue”

“Come and Buy My Toys”

“Join the Gang”

“She’s Got Medals”

“Maid of Bond Street”

“Please Mr. Gravedigger”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.