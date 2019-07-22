David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” Gets New Video and Mix

David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” got freshened up with a new music video and mix for its 50th anniversary on Saturday. The 1969 single’s new video also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Footage for the video came from Bowie’s 1990 Vision and Sound Tour. The same footage of dancers was used on the big screens behind Bowie when he performed live. The new video also features a new mix of “Space Oddity” by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti. The new video had a proper premiere this weekend at the Kennedy Center for NASA’s moon landing anniversary celebration. Which song or artist do you most associate with outer space? Which Bowie song is your favorite?