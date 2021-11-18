David Bowie’s widow Iman releases fragrance inspired by late husband, Love Memoir; says she’ll never remarry

Iman and David Bowie in 2009; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

David Bowie‘s widow, Somali-born supermodel Iman, has just released a fragrance called Love Memoir that she says is an homage to her “epic romance” with and “everlasting love” for her late husband, who died of liver cancer in 2016 at age 69.

Iman tells People that creating fragrance, which is available now exclusively via the HSN network and HSN.com, helped to ease her sorrow as she grieved for her rock-legend husband during the COVID-19 pandemic while spending time at the home they shared in upstate New York.

“There is an alchemy and magic to it,” Iman says. “I put in the woodsy vetiver that reminds me of David and the cologne he wore the night we met [Grey Vetiver by Tom Ford], and then the bergamot of Tuscany [Italy], where we were married.”

Iman tells People that she knows Bowie would have been proud of her fragrance venture, noting that he was very encouraging during the 1990s when she started her Iman Cosmetics company.

“As much as I find myself confident, I’m actually very apprehensive of starting things, especially businesses,” she notes. “If David was not in my life, I don’t know if I would have had the courage to start Iman Cosmetics — he’s fearless in that way. He gave me the courage.”

The couple were married in 1992 and had one daughter together, now-21-year-old Alexandra “Lexi” Jones.

Iman says after losing Bowie, she won’t consider getting married again, something he told her daughter when Lexi asked her how she felt about the subject.

“I still feel married,” Iman explains to People. “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.'”

