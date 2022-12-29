David Byrne added to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special

NBC

David Byrne is ready to help America ring in the new year. Rolling Stone reports the Talking Heads frontman has just been added to NBC’s Miley Cyrus-hosted New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Byrne joins previously announced performers Latto, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Liily and Fletcher.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will be co-hosted by newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton and air live from Miami, kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31. The show will feature special appearances by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

