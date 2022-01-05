David Byrne among artists featured on upcoming Yoko Ono tribute album, ‘Ocean Child,’ due in February

Credit: Yoko Ono

David Byrne is one of the many music artists who have contributed to a new tribute album called Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono that’s been compiled by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard and will be released on February 18 — Yoko Ono‘s 89th birthday.

The former Talking Heads frontman teamed up with veteran indie-rock group Yo La Tengo to record a version cover of Ono’s 1970 song “Who Has Seen the Wind?” for the project. The track is available now via digital formats, and an animated companion lyric video has premiered at Death Cab for Cutie’s official YouTube channel.

The 14-track collection also features newly recorded renditions of songs from throughout Ono’s career by such other artists as Death Cab, The Flaming Lips, Magnetic Fields singer Stephin Merritt and more.

Gibbard says in a statement, “It is my sincere hope that a new crop of Yoko Ono fans fall in love with her songwriting due in some small part to this album we have put together.”

To accompany the album, Gibbard will be co-hosting a podcast diving deeper into Ono’s music that will feature some of the Ocean Child guest artists. The podcast will premiere on February 18, as well.

In a trailer for the podcast, Byrne says, “Yoko, in her own words, is perceived as a witch, and she’s underappreciated…so that gives us an opportunity to work with her material in a way that would be harder to do with someone who was kind of more universally appreciated.”

He adds, “She has a very open and curious approach, which is something that is really inspirational.”

A portion of proceeds from Ocean Child will be donated to the charity organization WhyHunger.

Here’s the full Ocean Child track list:

“Toyboat” — Sharon Van Etten

“Who Has Seen the Wind?” — David Byrne and Yo La Tengo

“Dogtown” — Sudan Archives

“Waiting for the Sunrise” — Death Cab for Cutie

“Yellow Girl (Stand for Life)” — Thao

“Born in a Prison” — US Girls

“Growing Pain” — Jay Som

“Listen, the Snow Is Falling” — Stephin Merritt

“No No No” — Deerhoof

“Don’t Be Scared” — We Are KING

“Mrs. Lennon” — The Flaming Lips

“No One Sees Me Like You Do” — Japanese Breakfast

“There Is No Goodbye Between Us” — Yo La Tengo

“Run Run Run” — Amber Coffman

