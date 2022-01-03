David Byrne and American Utopia band member Gustavo Di Dalva appearing on ‘Late Night’ this evening

Shervin Lainez; Matthew Murphy

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne will be a guest tonight on Late Night with Seth Myers, which airs at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. CT on NBC.

Byrne will be interviewed during the show. In addition, Brazilian drummer/percussionist Gustavo Di Dalva, who is a member of David’s backing group for his David Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway show, will be sitting in with Late Night‘s house band, The 8G Band, this week through Thursday, January 6.

Di Dalva, who has recorded with many acclaimed Brazilian musicians over the years, also is featured in the award-winning Spike Lee-directed 2020 film presentation of David Byrne’s American Utopia.

American Utopia currently is scheduled to run through April 3 at New York City’s at the St. James Theatre. The next performance takes place this Wednesday, January 5. Tickets are available now at AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.