David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s musical about Imelda Marcos gets Broadway run

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A new musical with a score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim is headed to Broadway later this year, Variety reports.

Hear Lies Love, which originally played at New York’s Public Theatre 10 years ago, and had runs in London and Seattle, is described as a “disco pop” musical that puts audiences in an immersive setting. Its story is a dramatic telling of the Philippines’ former first lady Imleda Marcos‘ rise to power and then her hard downfall.

The musical will begin preview performances at the Broadway Theatre on June 17 and then open July 20.

The immersive nature of the show has been an issue with making it to Broadway, but according to the announcement, the plan is to “transform the venue’s traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors.” Because of this, fans will be able to buy both standing and seating options to see the show.

