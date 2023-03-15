David Byrne contributes the music to John Mulaney’s new Netflix comedy special

Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

David Byrne has contributed the music to comedian John Mulaney’s new Netflix comedy special.

John Mulaney: Baby J, which was recorded at Boston’s Symphony Hall in February, is set to premiere April 25. It will be his third comedy special for the streaming service, following 2015’s The Comeback Kid and 2018’s Kid Gorgeous.

This isn’t the first time Byrne and Mulaney have worked together. Byrne appeared in the comedian’s Netflix children’s special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, which debuted in December 2019.

The news comes just days after Byrne performed at the Oscars with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. His Everything Everywhere All At Once tune, “This Is A Life,” was nominated for Best Original Song. It lost to “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR.

