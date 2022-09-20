David Byrne, Dead & Company and more salute National Voter Registration Day

Courtesy of HeadCount

A variety of artists, including Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and members of the Grateful Dead spin-off group Dead & Company, are encouraging fans to check their registration status on Tuesday in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day.

As part of a campaign launched by the nonpartisan voter-registration organization HeadCount, the musicians took to social media to encourage their supporters to participate in the November 8 midterm elections.

Byrne shared a photo of himself holding up a sign that reads “Register to Vote,” while Dead & Company posted a pic of bandmates Bob Weir and Mickey Hart holding signs with the message “Vote” incorporated into the Grateful Dead’s famous skull logo.

Among the many other music artists encouraging voter registration on their social media sites were Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Death Cab for Cutie and The Lumineers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.