David Byrne earns Oscar nomination for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tune

David Byrne is in the running for an Oscar. The Talking Heads frontman earned a Best Original Song nomination for “This Is a Life,” the song he wrote with Mitski and Ryan Lott for Best Picture nominee Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The tune does have some stiff competition, however. Other nominees in that category include the Diane Warren-penned song “Applause,” from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Golden Globe winner “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR.

Byrne was previously nominated and won a Best Original Score Oscar in 1987 for his collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su on Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs March 12 live on ABC from the the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

