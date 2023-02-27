David Byrne to perform at the Oscars with Son Lux & actress Stephanie Hsu

AMPAS/ABC

David Byrne is the latest artist to be added to next month’s Oscars telecast. Byrne will be joined by music trio Son Lux and Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu for a performance of the Best Original Song nominee “This Is A Life” from the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The artists join previously announced Oscar performers Rihanna, who’ll be on hand to perform her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Diane Warren and Sofia Carson, who’ll perform “Applause” from the movie Tell It like a Woman.

Other songs nominated in the category include “Hold My Hand,” written by Lady Gaga for Top Gun: Maverick, and “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR.

Byrne was previously nominated and won a Best Original Score Oscar in 1987 for his collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su on Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air March 12 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.