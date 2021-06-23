David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Broadway show to receive special honor at 2021 Tony Awards in September

Credit: Matthew Murphy

David Byrne‘s Broadway stage show, David Byrne’s American Utopia, will be presented with a special honor at the 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony, which takes place September 26, and will air live exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET.

According to a press release, Special Tony Awards “are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations who do not fall into any of the competitive categories.”

David Byrne’s American Utopia is described as “a jubilant celebration of live music, community, and connection.” The show was adapted from the concert that the former Talking Heads frontman presented during his tour in support of his 2018 studio album, American Utopia. The production features David accompanied by 11 musicians, dancers and singers who move freely about an almost-empty stage, while performing Talking Heads songs, Byrne’s solo material and more.

A Spike Lee-directed film documenting a performance of David Byrne’s American Utopia premiered on HBO and HBO Max in October 2020. The Broadway production, which was forced to go on hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on September 17 for a new run at a new venue, the St. James Theatre.

Following the airing of this year’s Tony Awards on Paramount+, a special called by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

