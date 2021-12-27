David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ going “unplugged” this week due to COVID-19

David Lee/HBO

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced some Broadway shows to temporarily close, or even shutter for good. However, David Byrne is using the situation to take his show, American Utopia, in a different creative direction.

Several members of the show’s company tested positive and are isolating at home so, as Byrne says in a statement, “We’ve chosen to make some creative changes to enable us to put on a show.”

“What we are doing could be called ‘Unplugged,’ or maybe ‘Unchained,’ he explains, referring to the fact that the show takes place on a bare stage surrounded by curtains made of chains.

“We are adding some songs by Talking Heads as well as songs from my solo catalog, that will supplement songs already in American Utopia,” Byrne continues. “I know it’s going to be a ‘Once in a Lifetime’ experience, that will only be seen for a few performances. We are ready to have a good time!”

This week, American Utopia has shows scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, plus Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale through April 3, 2022 at via AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.