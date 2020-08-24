'David Byrne's American Utopia' hits HBO & HBO Max on October 17; watch teaser now

The Spike Lee-directed movie documenting David Byrne’s American Utopia, the ex-Talking Heads singer’s critically acclaimed Broadway production, now has TV premiere date.

The film will hit HBO and HBO Max on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A new teaser for the movie is available now. It shows Byrne and his onstage ensemble — a group of musicians, dancers and vocalists who are all barefoot and move freely about the stage, without any wires — performing “Hell You Talmbout,” a cover of the 2015 protest song by Janelle Monáe.

In a voiceover, Byrne says, “Despite all that’s happened and despite all that’s still happening, there’s still possibility. James Baldwin said, ‘I still believe that we can do with this country something that has not been done before.’”

The movie will get its official premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews in October of 2019, and closed in February of this year. It featured Byrne’s narrative, along with musical performances that took place on a bare stage surrounded by chain-link curtains.

The set list included a selection of Byrne’s solo songs, as well as many Talking Heads classics, such as “Road to Nowhere,” “Once In a Lifetime” and “Burning Down the House.” The Broadway cast recording is available now.

By Andrea Dresdale

