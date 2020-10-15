'David Byrne's American Utopia' returning to Broadway in 2021; watch Byrne, Spike Lee discuss HBO special

Credit: Matthew Murphy

With the Spike Lee-directed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia premiering on HBO and HBO Max this Saturday, October 17, comes word that the ex-Talking Heads singer’s critically acclaimed stage production will return to Broadway in September 2021.

New performances of the musical will begin at a currently unannounced New York City theater on Friday, September 17, 2021, and tickets are on sale now at AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com.

“We are in the final stages of finalizing a theater which we will be able to announce soon,” David Byrne says in statement. “In the meantime, you can go ahead and book tickets for next year.”

He adds, “We all need things to look forward to at this time…I realize now, more than ever, how much I miss performing this show with the band in front of a live Broadway audience.”

The American Utopia show features Byrne accompanied by 11 musicians, dancers and singers who move freely about an almost-empty stage. The production includes material from David’s 2018 American Utopia album, other solo tunes and several Talking Heads songs.

Meanwhile, a new video promoting the American Utopia film featuring Byrne and Lee talking to each other about the show mixed with clips of the program has premiered at HBO’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee asks Byrne about the meaning of the show’s title.

Byrne explains, “[O]bviously, we do not live in a utopia. But I’m putting forward evidence that we can do this. We don’t need to make a speech about it. You can see it right there. And not just see it. You can feel that it feels good.”

David Byrne’s American Utopia premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.