David Byrne’s’ American Utopia’ show reopening on Broadway in September at new theater

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has officially unveiled plans for a new Broadway run of his acclaimed stage production, David Byrne’s American Utopia.

The show will open September 17, as previously announced, but will be moving to a new venue, the St. James Theatre, after its previous performances took place at the Hudson Theatre. The new engagement is scheduled through March 6, 2022, and tickets are available now at AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com.

“It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway,” Byrne says in a statement. “You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually!”

He says of the new venue, “The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger — I guess we did alright!”

David adds, “Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was — we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater will follow all of the latest health protocols to ensure the safety of audience members, the cast and the crew.

The American Utopia show features Byrne accompanied by 11 musicians, dancers and singers who move freely about an almost-empty stage. The production includes several Talking Heads songs, material from David’s 2018 American Utopia album and other tunes from his solo catalog.

