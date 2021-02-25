David Coverdale says tracks on Whitesnake's 'The Blues Album' compilation have a "consistent sonic identity"

Rhino

This past week, Whitesnake released a new compilation called The Blues Album, the third and final installment of the band’s “Red, White and Blues” trilogy of themed retrospective albums.

The 14-track collection features remixed and remastered versions of blues-rock-flavored songs from Whitesnake’s back catalog spanning from 1984 through 2011, as well as one tune from frontman David Coverdale‘s 2000 solo album, Into the Light.

Coverdale tells ABC Audio that the remixes on The Blues Album, like those on the trilogy’s other two compilations, Love Songs and The Rock Album, have given “a really consistent sonic identity, at last, to the albums that I’ve made over decades with different musicians, different technology and different recording techniques.”

The singer says he’s thrilled with the updated mixes, noting that it’s “like seeing an old living room redecorated. It’s still the same beautiful living room, but it feels fresher…It breathes.”

Coverdale says among the album’s standout tracks is 1987’s “Give Me All Your Love,” noting that guitarist Vivian Campbell‘s solo is now more prominent and it’s “just joy-filled stuff.”

David also says he enjoys “Too Many Tears,” from Whitesnake’s 1997 album Restless Heart, calling it “a total blues song from beginning to end”; and “The River Song,” from Into the Light, which is his “tribute to Jimi Hendrix.”

Coverdale maintains that the “Red, White and Blues” trilogy has been “a labor of love” for him, while also pointing out that many of the tracks are giving fans “a taste of things to come from…box sets [focusing on individual studio albums he’s planning to release] over the next three, four, five years.”

David says the next box set will focus on Restless Heart, which wasn’t issued in the U.S. upon it’s initial released.

Here’s The Blues Album track list:

“Steal Your Heart Away”

“Good to Be Bad”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Slow an’ Easy”

“Too Many Tears”

“Lay Down Your Love”

“The River Song”

“Whipping Boy Blues”

“If You Want Me”

“A Fool In Love”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Looking for Love”

“Crying in the Rain”





By Matt Friedlander

