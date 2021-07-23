David Crosby discusses Donald Fagen’s contribution to new album, ‘For Free’; reveals he may not tour again

BMG

David Crosby‘s latest solo album, For Free, was released today, and to celebrate the record’s arrival, the folk-rock legend took part in a new video interview this week with the Grammy Museum’s Scott Goldman that’s been posted on GrammyMuseum.org.

For Free includes a song called “Rodriguez for a Night,” which features lyrical contributions from Donald Fagen, lead singer of Crosby’s favorite band, Steely Dan.

In the interview, Crosby explained that the collaboration came about after Crosby made a couple of well-received guest appearances with Steely Dan at concerts that the group played in New York, during which they performed the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Wooden Ships.”

David said that shortly after those shows, Fagen emailed the lyrics for what became “Rodriguez for a Night,” for which Crosby’s son and frequent collaborator James Raymond wrote the music.

“I don’t know if I heard Donald do that with anybody else, but I’m honored that he did it with us,” David said.

Speaking of Raymond, Crosby praised his son for writing the best song on For Free, the album closer “I Won’t Stay for Long.”

“With this record, he’s matured as a writer…to the point where he’s as good as I am, if not better,” David gushed about James, who also produced For Free.

The album also features collaborations with Michael McDonald and Grammy-winning Americana artist Sarah Jarosz. McDonald co-wrote and sings on the record’s lead song, “River Rise,” while Jarosz lends her talents to the Joni Mitchell-penned title track.

Meanwhile, Crosby, who turns 80 in August, revealed during the interview that he unfortunately may not tour again, explaining that he has arthritis in both hands and fears that “in a year or two I won’t be able to play guitar.”

Here’s the full For Free track list:

“River Rise” (featuring Michael McDonald)

“I Think”

“The Other Side of Midnight”

“Rodriguez for a Night”

“Secret Dancer”

“Ships in the Night”

“For Free” (featuring Sarah Jarosz)

“Boxes”

“Shot at Me”

“I Won’t Stay for Long”

