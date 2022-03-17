David Crosby, Michael McDonald featured on upcoming album by Canadian singer/songwriter Michelle Willis

GroundUp Music

David Crosby and Michael McDonald are among the artists who have contributed their talents to the second album by Canadian singer/songwriter and keyboardist Michelle Willis, Just One Voice, which will be released on April 8.

Willis, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, is perhaps best known for her work with Crosby’s Lighthouse Band and Skytrails Band, the two backing groups that the folk-rock legend has been touring and recording with in recent years.

Michelle says she was inspired to record Just One Voice after playing the title track for David while they were on the road together and he told her, “No one else sounds like this. This is you. You have to make this record.”

Not long after that, Willis was able to secure a grant from the Canada Council for the Arts, which helped her get the project rolling.

McDonald is featured on a song called “How Come.” Another contributor to the album is Becca Stevens, who also is a member of Crosby’s Lighthouse Band.

In 2018, Crosby, Willis, Stevens and Snarky Puppy frontman Michael League — a fellow Lighthouse Band member — released the collaborative album Here If You Listen.

Meanwhile, Michelle recently posted on YouTube a 2019 live performance featuring her duetting with David on “Trigger,” a song that appears on Just One Voice.

The album can be pre-ordered now on CD and via digital formats.

