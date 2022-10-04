David Crosby releasing live album/video recorded in 2018 with his Lighthouse Band

Photo credit: Maxine Evans/BMG

David Crosby has unveiled plans to release a new concert album and video that captures a 2018 performance with his group The Lighthouse Band at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The aptly titled David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre is due out on November 25 and will be available as a CD/DVD set and via digital formats. The show was recorded on December 8, 2018 during Crosby’s tour in support of Here If I Listen, a collaborative album featuring fellow Light House Band members — singer/guitarist Becca Stevens, singer/keyboardist Michelle Willis and Snarky Puppy guitarist/bassist Michael League.

David previously recorded a solo album, 2016’s Lighthouse, with Stevens, Willis and League, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been touring on and off with with them regularly.

The show features 16 songs, including live renditions of five tunes from Here If I Listen and Lighthouse, as well as versions of Crosby, Stills & Nash‘s “Guinnevere,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s “Déjà Vu” and Joni Mitchell‘s “Woodstock,” which was famously covered by CSNY.

Live at the Capitol Theatre also features a few other songs from Crosby’s back catalog.

Crosby and The Lighthouse Band’s live version of “1974,” a song from Here If I Listen, has been made available as an advance digital track, and a video of the performance has debuted at David’s official YouTube channel. The tune was based on an old demo that Crosby had recorded in 1974.

You can preorder Live at the Capitol Theatre now.

Here’s the complete track list:

“The Us Below”

“Things We Do for Love”

“1974”

“Vagrants of Venice”

“Regina”

“Laughing”

“What Are Their Names”

“By the Light of Common Day”

“Glory”

“The City”

“Look in Their Eyes”

“Guinnevere”

“Janet”

“Carry Me”

“Déjà Vu”

“Woodstock”

