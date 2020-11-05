David Crosby says his new solo album is done, and it's "really phenomenal"

Credit: Anna Webber

David Crosby has shared an update on his latest solo album, which will include collaborations with Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen and Michael McDonald.

“[I]t’s done,” the 79-year-old rock legend tells American Songwriter. “It’s getting mastered this week.”

Reflecting on the current prolific period in his career, Crosby notes, “Five records in six years, which makes me very happy. I don’t know anyone else who’s done that. I’m really proud of them because they’re f***ing good records.”

Regarding the new album, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder says, “This new one is really phenomenal. It took me four years to do it, but I finally got Donald Fagen to send me a set of words — we Steely Dan’ed that into a great tune called ‘Rodriguez Tonight.’ We really did the s*** out of that one.”

David also points out he really likes a song on the record that his son and frequent collaborator James Raymond wrote, called “River Rising,” which features McDonald singing on it.

“I had been begging him for years to write a single and he finally did,” Crosby maintains. “It’s killer.”

David says his favorite tune on the album is another one written Raymond titled “I Won’t Stay for Long.”

“If that song doesn’t break your heart, then you don’t have a heart,” Crosby gushes.

Crosby tells American Songwriter that he’s particularly happy about the positive feedback he’s getting about the album from his musical friends.

“One of the requirements for being my friend is that you can’t butter my toast and tell me, ‘Oh Dave, everything’s fine’ when it isn’t,” he points out. “If there’s something to criticize, my friends tell me, they don’t hesitate. Well, all my friends who are musicians said, ‘Wow, holy s*** that’s a great record.'”

By Matt Friedlander

