David Crosby sells music catalog to Eagles' manager Irving Azoff's new company

Folk-rock legend David Crosby has joined the growing list of famous veteran artists who recently have sold interests in their music catalogs and famous recordings. Variety reports that Crosby, who turns 80 in August, has sold his music publishing and recorded music rights to longtime Eagles’ manager Irving Azoff‘s recently launched Iconic Artists Group.

Crosby’s catalog includes the music he created as a member of The Byrds, Crosby & Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as well as his solo work. David has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — with The Byrds and CSN.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family,” Crosby says in a statement, “and I do believe these are the best people to do it with.”

In recent interviews, David admitted that the cancellation of his tour dates this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic had left him in a financial bind, revealing that he was in danger of losing his house.

Adds Azoff, “I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen-Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles. This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists.”

Among the classic songs Crosby has written or co-written during his long career are “Eight Miles High,” “Guinnevere,” “Wooden Ships” and “Almost Cut My Hair.”

The announcement of the deal comes just after the 50th anniversary of David’s first solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, which was released in February 1971.

By Matt Friedlander

