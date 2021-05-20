David Crosby unveils full details of new solo album, ‘For Free’; listen to first single, “River Rise”

Cover: Joan Baez/BMG

David Crosby has shared complete details about his latest studio album, For Free, which will be released on July 23, less than a month before his 80th birthday.

The 10-track collection kicks off with the recently announced lead single “River Rise,” which the folk-rock great co-wrote with his son James Raymond and Michael McDonald, and which also features harmony vocals from McDonald.

Raymond says of the tune, which is available now digitally and via streaming services, “‘River Rise’ came from wanting to write something very evocative of California, but almost with a country-song perspective — something that speaks to the empowerment of the everyman or everywoman.”

For Free was produced by Raymond, and includes musical contributions from him and some other musicians who played on Crosby’s 2017 album Sky Trails, including saxophonist Steve Tavaglione and drummer Steve DiStanislao.

The new album’s title track is a cover of a 1970 Joni Mitchell song, and features guest vocals by Grammy-winning American roots artist Sarah Jarosz.

“Joni’s the greatest living singer/songwriter, and ‘For Free’ is one of her simplest,” Crosby declares. “It’s one of my favorite songs because I love what it says about the spirit of music and what compels you to play.”

Another track on the album is “Rodriguez for a Night,” which includes lyrical contributions from Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen.

“Steely Dan’s my favorite band and I’ve admired Donald a long time, so that was a thrill for us,” David notes.

The cover art of For Free is a portrait of Crosby painted by legendary folk singer Joan Baez. You can pre-order the album now.

Here’s the full For Free track list:

“River Rise” (featuring Michael McDonald)

“I Think”

“The Other Side of Midnight”

“Rodriguez for a Night”

“Secret Dancer”

“Ships in the Night”

“For Free” (featuring Sarah Jarosz)

“Boxes”

“Shot at Me”

“I Won’t Stay for Long”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.